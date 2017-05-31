Top Gun Winners and Placers — Expert Class

The editors are busy putting the finishing touches on our 2017 Top Gun scale invitational event coverage and we have sorted through all the amazing photos. We would not be able to give you all the great coverage MAN is know for without the hard work of our contributors and event photographers. In no particular order, here’s a big thank you to David Hart, Barry Vaught and Rich Uravitch who was also the Craftsmanship judge for the event.

Here we start with the Expert class showing from the first to 10th place competitors. And it really shows what amazing aircraft these modelers/pilots bring to this world class event.

1st. Place Jack Diaz and his Fouga Magister. (Mr. Top Gun).

2nd. Place Lance Campbell and his SR-71 Blackbird

3rd Place David Wigley, Hawker Tempest

4th Place Mike Barbee, T-34 Mentor

5th. Place Scott Miller, MiG-15

6th. Place Scott Harris and his Yak 130

7th. Place Kim Foster, DH Moth Minor

8th. Place Bob Violett, F-80C

9th. Place David Hayes Ayres Turbo Thrush

10th. Place Rick Boyer MiG-15Bis