MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Top Gun Winners and Placers — Expert Class

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
Comments
Top Gun Winners and Placers — Expert Class

The editors are busy putting the finishing touches on our 2017 Top Gun scale invitational event coverage and we have sorted through all the amazing photos. We would not be able to give you all the great coverage MAN is know for without the hard work of our contributors and event photographers. In no particular order, here’s a big thank you to David Hart, Barry Vaught and Rich Uravitch who was also the Craftsmanship judge for the event.

Here we start with the Expert class showing from the first to 10th place competitors. And it really shows what amazing aircraft these modelers/pilots bring to this world class event.

1st. Place Jack Diaz and his Fouga Magister. (Mr. Top Gun).

1st.DSC_6325 copyc2

2nd. Place Lance Campbell and his SR-71 Blackbird

2nd.DSC_3271

3rd Place David Wigley, Hawker Tempest

3rd.DSC_6973

4th Place Mike Barbee, T-34 Mentor

4th.DSC_3860

5th. Place Scott Miller, MiG-15

5th.DSC_5499

6th. Place Scott Harris and his Yak 130

6th.Scott Harris Yak130

7th. Place Kim Foster, DH Moth Minor

7th.DSC_6846

8th. Place Bob Violett, F-80C

8th.DSC_5474

9th. Place David Hayes Ayres Turbo Thrush

9th.DSC_5307

10th. Place Rick Boyer MiG-15Bis

10th.DSC_8047 copyc

Updated: May 31, 2017 — 4:35 PM
FJ Subscribe - Keep history alive
PhotoDrone 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox Plugin