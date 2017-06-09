Top Gun Winners and Placers — Pro-Am Jet Class

Viewed by many as the Pinnacle of scale modeling, RC Jets occupy the high ground when it comes to that all-important Wow factor! The development of quick-build composite kits and ARFs have seen this segment of RC grow in leaps and bounds. And as big and impressive as these sleek model aircraft appear, the piloting skills required to be successful with turbine, and/or high-performance electric jets really sets the stage high for excellence. This year there were no less than 17 registered pilots in the Pro-Am Jet class.

And the winners are…

1st. Place, Franco DiMauro, T-33

2nd. Place, Peter Goldsmith, MB-339

3rd. Place, Brian O’Meara, F-104 Starfighter

4th. Place, Rob Lynch, F9F Cougar

5th. Place, Jack Diaz, L-39 Albatros

6th. Place Gerardo Diaz, F-9-F Cougar

7th. Place, Andreas Gietz, Su-30 Mk-2

8th. Place, Rei Gonzalez, Hawker Hunter

9th. Place Lior Zahavi, T-33

10th. Place, Boli Muentes, F-16