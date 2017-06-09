Dromida-Rotordrone Sweeps 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Top Gun Winners and Placers — Pro-Am Jet Class

Gerry Yarrish
Road to Top Gun 2017, Uncategorized
Comments
Top Gun Winners and Placers — Pro-Am Jet Class

Viewed by many as the Pinnacle of scale modeling, RC Jets occupy the high ground when it comes to that all-important Wow factor! The development of quick-build composite kits and ARFs have seen this segment of RC grow in leaps and bounds. And as big and impressive as these sleek model aircraft appear, the piloting skills required to be successful with turbine, and/or high-performance electric jets really sets the stage high for excellence. This year there were no less than 17 registered pilots in the Pro-Am Jet class.

And the winners are…

1st. Place, Franco DiMauro, T-33

1st.wDSC_6318h2

2nd. Place, Peter Goldsmith, MB-339

2nd.DSC_3255

3rd. Place, Brian O’Meara, F-104 Starfighter

3rd.

4th. Place, Rob Lynch, F9F Cougar

4th.DSC_6595 copyh

5th. Place, Jack Diaz, L-39 Albatros

5th.DSC_2560

6th. Place Gerardo Diaz, F-9-F Cougar

6th.DSC_3389

7th. Place, Andreas Gietz, Su-30 Mk-2

7th.DSC_2148

8th. Place, Rei Gonzalez, Hawker Hunter

8.DSC_1498

9th. Place Lior Zahavi, T-33

9th.DSC_2559

10th. Place, Boli Muentes, F-16

10th.DSC_1429

Updated: June 8, 2017 — 11:07 AM
Hobbico HR instant FPV party V1 600x120
FPV/Photodrone 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox Plugin