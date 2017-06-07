Top Gun Winners and Placers — Pro-Am Propeller Class

We continue with our Top Gun coverage of the winners for the 2017 Scale Invitational competition. In our coverage coming soon in the September issue of MAN, you can look forward to an amazing 24 pages of Top Gun planes, pilots and action! Now to the Pro-Am Propellers class.

And the winners are…

1st. Place, Will Berninger, T-34C

2nd. Place, Franco DiMauro

3rd. Place Eduardo Esteves

4th. Place David James, SPAD VII

5th. Place, Sean Curry, Hawker tempest Mk. 5

6th. Place Curtis Switzer, Curtiss B-2 Bomber

7th. Place, John Welcome, P-51D Mustang

8th. Place, P.J. Ash, MiG-3