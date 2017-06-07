Hobbico HR Instant FPV V2 900x250
Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
Comments
Top Gun Winners and Placers — Pro-Am Propeller Class

We continue with our Top Gun coverage of the winners for the 2017 Scale Invitational competition. In our coverage coming soon in the September issue of MAN, you can look forward to an amazing 24 pages of Top Gun planes, pilots and action! Now to the Pro-Am Propellers class.

And the winners are…

1st. Place, Will Berninger, T-34C

1st.

2nd. Place, Franco DiMauro

3rd. Place Eduardo Esteves

3rd.DSC_3273

4th. Place David James, SPAD VII

4th.DSC_2142

5th. Place, Sean Curry, Hawker tempest Mk. 5

5th.

6th. Place Curtis Switzer, Curtiss B-2 Bomber

6th.DSC_1905

7th. Place, John Welcome, P-51D Mustang

7th.DSC_2860

8th. Place, P.J. Ash, MiG-3

8th.DSC_2642

Updated: June 7, 2017 — 11:30 AM
