Top Gun Winners and Placers — Pro-Am Sportsman

With more great photos of Top Gun pilots and their planes, here are the Winners and Placers from the Pro-Am Sportsman class. By far the most popular class of competition at Top Gun, this year there were 57 registered pilots in the Sportsman class.

Photos by Barry Vaught and David Hart.

And the winners are…

1st. Place, Jose Melendez, Hawker Hunter

2nd. Place, Tim Len, A-4 Skyhawk

3rd. Place, Chad Cotsmire, P-47N Thunderbolt

4th. Place Jimmy Safie, F-16

5th. Place, Jimmy Davis, Stearman PT-17

6th. Place Marvin Alvarez, F-15 Eagle

7th. Place, Brandon Gell, L-39 Albatros

8th. Place, Salvador Becherano, T-33

9th. Place, Lou Cetrangelo, FG-1D Corsair

10th. Place Mike Hague, T-6 Texan