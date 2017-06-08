Dromida-Rotordrone Sweeps 900x250
Top Gun Winners and Placers — Pro-Am Sportsman

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
With more great photos of Top Gun pilots and their planes, here are the Winners and Placers from the Pro-Am Sportsman class. By far the most popular class of competition at Top Gun, this year there were 57 registered pilots in the Sportsman class.

Photos by Barry Vaught and David Hart.

And the winners are…

1st. Place, Jose Melendez, Hawker Hunter

1st.DSC_3264

2nd. Place, Tim Len, A-4 Skyhawk

2nd.DSC_3239

3rd. Place, Chad Cotsmire, P-47N Thunderbolt

3rd.DSC_0313

4th. Place Jimmy Safie, F-16

4th.Jimmy Safie f16

5th. Place, Jimmy Davis, Stearman PT-17

5th.DSC_1321

6th. Place Marvin Alvarez, F-15 Eagle

6th.DSC_2528

7th. Place, Brandon Gell, L-39 Albatros

7th.DSC_1496

8th. Place, Salvador Becherano, T-33

8th.DSC_1563

9th. Place, Lou Cetrangelo, FG-1D Corsair

9th.DSC_1888

10th. Place Mike Hague, T-6 Texan

Capture10

Updated: June 8, 2017 — 10:35 AM
