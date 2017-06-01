Dromida-Rotordrone Sweeps 900x250
Top Gun Winners and Placers — Team Scale

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
We continue our event coverage of the 2017 Top Gun Scale Invitational winners and placers. We think you’ll agree all the aircraft, builders and pilots attending this event are top notch. Watch for our detail event report in the September 2017 issue of MAN.

And the winners are…

1st Place. Mike Barbee / Frank Noll, Beechcraft King-Air C-90

1st.DSC_3244

2nd. Mike Grady / Dustin Buescher, MiG-15B

2nd.DSC_3254

3rd. Larry Folk / Kurt Koelling, Top Cub

3rd.DSC_2688

4th. Bob Rullie / Mitch Buckley, Me 262

4th.DSC_3868

5th. Rod Snyder / Aarahn Stewart, T-34

5th.DSC_3280

6th. Place Phil Noel / Rei Gonzalez, MiG 15

6th.DSC_6562

7th. Place Phil Smith / Greg Thomas, P-47

7th.DSC_5783

8th. Place. Walt Wosko / Jesse Russell, T-6 Texan

8th.DSC_5930 copyc

9th Place. Jim McDevitt / Mike Wolvin, Hellcat

9th.DSC_2718

10th Place, David Barry / Roger Niolet, Nieuport 28.

10th.DSC_2720

Updated: June 1, 2017 — 12:29 PM
