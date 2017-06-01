Top Gun Winners and Placers — Team Scale

We continue our event coverage of the 2017 Top Gun Scale Invitational winners and placers. We think you’ll agree all the aircraft, builders and pilots attending this event are top notch. Watch for our detail event report in the September 2017 issue of MAN.
And the winners are…
1st Place. Mike Barbee / Frank Noll, Beechcraft King-Air C-90
2nd. Mike Grady / Dustin Buescher, MiG-15B
3rd. Larry Folk / Kurt Koelling, Top Cub
4th. Bob Rullie / Mitch Buckley, Me 262
5th. Rod Snyder / Aarahn Stewart, T-34
6th. Place Phil Noel / Rei Gonzalez, MiG 15
7th. Place Phil Smith / Greg Thomas, P-47
8th. Place. Walt Wosko / Jesse Russell, T-6 Texan
9th Place. Jim McDevitt / Mike Wolvin, Hellcat
10th Place, David Barry / Roger Niolet, Nieuport 28.