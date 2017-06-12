Hobbico HR Instant FPV V1 900x250
Top Gun Winners and Placers — Unlimited Class

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
Comments
When it comes to adding a touch of flare to scale competition, Frank Tiano has always been ahead of the curve with Top Gun. Several years ago Frank came up with the unlimited class and it has been a welcomed addition to the scale invitational ever since.

This category doesn’t have a “builder of the model” rule, but it does have a single pilot throughout the event. Aircraft are static-judged, and the average of the three best flight rounds (out of four) is added to the static score. All members of the 13 teams competing in Unlimited this year wore matching shirts.

And the winners are…

1st. Place, Best in the West Jets, T-34

1st.DSC_3268

2nd. Place, Team Meister Scale. Zero
2nd.DSC_3269

3rd. Place, Team Electric B-17. Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress

3rd.DSC_3261

4th. Place, Snyder Aerosports. MiG-15

4th.DSC_3287

5th. Place, Team Brazil. MiG-15

5th.DSC_3272

6th. Place,Team Yak 130. Yak 130

6th.DSC_5684

7th. Place, Team Falcon Props. RV-4

7th.DSC_2511

8th. Place, Team Ultimate Jets. A-12 Oxcart

8th.DSCN2596

9th. Place, Team CMJ & Sons. P-51D

9th_DSC_3772

10th. Place, Team Tigercat, Grumman F7F-3

10th.DSC_5793copyh

Updated: June 12, 2017
