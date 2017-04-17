Tower Hobbies P-51B Mustang Berlin Express Rx-R 40″

From Tower Hobbies:

Flying a P-51 Mustang model is always special. Flying a scale replica of the P-51B “Berlin Express” takes it to another level, and now you can experience the thrill of piloting the same warbird made famous by Lt. Bill Overstreet during WWII! Tower Hobbies’ P-51B Mustang goes together quick and easy, looks like the real thing and flies like it’s on rails. It’s Receiver-Ready, so the motor, ESC and servos are already in place – all you have to supply is your radio system and battery. And it’s made of AeroCell foam, so it repairs easily with CA adhesive. You’ll be proud to show off your Tower Hobbies “Berlin Express” P-51B Mustang at the field, whether you’re on the flight line preparing for takeoff or in the air flying sorties.

Features:

Receiver-ready, with a 1000kV brushless motor, 30A ESC and 4 servos all pre-installed.

Loaded with iconic Mustang details, like molded exhaust stacks, panel lines, machine guns, instrument panel and a painted and installed pilot bust.

Assembly is easy and doesn’t require glue, so you can be out flying sorties in no time.

Fly without fear – this Mustang is made of lightweight, durable AeroCell foam that comes back from mishaps without major repairs.

The fixed landing gear can be easily removed for hand launches and belly landings.

Ground handling is solid and more controlled with the steerable tail wheel.

Accessing onboard gear and swapping out batteries is a breeze – the magnetic hatch is easy to remove, yet holds on tight.

Give your Mustang even more scale realism with optional retracts – they’re inexpensive and easy to install.

Working pre-hinged flaps are another cool option for ramping up the looks AND adding a new dimension to your flying*. *CA+ Medium Glue required – (LXPT39)

Tower Hobbies P-51B Mustang MKII EP Berlin Express Warbird Rx-R – 1000kV motor. You’ll enjoy smooth, brushless power with the 1000kV motor – and it’s already installed.

Tower Hobbies P-51B Mustang MKII EP Berlin Express Warbird Rx-R – magnetic hatch. The magnetic hatch protects onboard gear, and it’s easy to remove for swapping out batteries.

Tower Hobbies P-51B Mustang MKII EP Berlin Express Warbird Rx-R – landing gear. Simply remove the included landing gear and you’re ready for hand launches and belly landings.

Tower Hobbies P-51B Mustang MKII EP Berlin Express Warbird Rx-R – optional servos. By connecting optional servos (LXAUTH) to the pre-hinged flaps you can enjoy even more realistic flight characteristics, such as reducing speed for landing.

Tower Hobbies P-51B Mustang MKII EP Berlin Express Warbird Rx-R – Optional retracts

Optional retracts (LXETTP) and Y-Harness (LXGLYW) are other terrific scale touches, and they’re inexpensive and easy to install.

INCLUDES:

Preassembled Wing, Fuselage and Tail Sections, Fixed Landing Gear, Wheels, Motor, ESC, Propeller, Spinner, Servos and Instruction Manual – Retracts are not included and can be purchased seperately.

REQUIREMENTS:

Transmitter and Receiver: At least 4-ch, 6-ch required for optional retracts & flaps

LiPo Battery: 3S at least 1800mAh

Battery Charger: To match selected battery

Building and field equipment

SPECIFICATIONS:

Construction: AeroCell foam, repairs easily with CA glue

Wing: One-piece

Aileron Control: Dual Servo

Flaps: Optional, hardware included to make flaps operational (two

servos and Y-harness required, see COMMENTS below)

Brushless Motor: 30-35-1000 1000Kv

Electronic Speed Control: 30A

Landing Gear: Fixed, can be easily removed for hand launches and

belly landings, steerable tail wheel, optional prehinged flaps and

retracts

Wheels: Foam, two 2″ (51mm) main, 0.83″ (21mm) diameter tailwheel

Spinner: Plastic, red and yellow in color, 2.5″ (63.5mm) diameter

Servos: Four Tower Hobbies mini size, 14 oz-in (1.0 kg-cm) torque

Propeller: 10x7E composite construction, black in color

Hatch: AeroCell foam, attaches with magnets

Canopy: Clear, painted pilot figure

Length: 34″ (864mm)

Wingspan: 40″ (1016mm)

Wing Area: 282 sq in (18.2 sq dm)

Weight: 30 – 34oz (850 – 964g)

Wing Loading: 15.3 – 17.2 oz/sq ft (46.7 – 52.5 g/sq dm)

Center of Gravity (CG): 3″ (76mm) behind the leading edge of the

wing measured at the fuselage

Control Throws- Low Rate High Rate

Elevator, Up & Down: 1/8″ (3mm) 6° 1/4″ (6mm) 12°

Rudder, Right to Left: 1/2″ (13mm) 14° 11/16″ (17mm) 18°

Ailerons, Up & Down: 3/8″ (10mm) 18° 1/2″ (13mm) 23°

Optional Flaps, Down: 1″ (25mm) 24°

Warranty:

Tower Hobbies guarantees this kit to be free from defects in both material and workmanship at the date of purchase. This warranty does not cover any component parts damaged by use or modification.

#TOWA2018 – $119.99

