Tower Hobbies P-51B Mustang MkII Berlin Express Rx-R

From Tower Hobbies:

Earn your wings with this famous fighter.

Flying a P-51 Mustang model is always special. Flying a scale replica of the P-51B “Berlin Express” takes it to another level, and now you can experience the thrill of piloting the same warbird made famous by Lt. Bill Overstreet during WWII! Tower Hobbies’ P-51B Mustang goes together quick and easy, looks like the real thing and flies like it’s on rails. It’s Receiver-Ready, so the motor, ESC and servos are already in place – all you have to supply is your radio system and battery. And it’s made of AeroCell foam, so it repairs easily with CA adhesive. You’ll be proud to show off your Tower Hobbies “Berlin Express” P-51B Mustang at the field, whether you’re on the flight line preparing for takeoff or in the air flying sorties.

Features:

Receiver-ready, with a 1000kV brushless motor, 30A ESC and 4 servos all pre-installed.

Loaded with iconic Mustang details, like molded exhaust stacks, panel lines, machine guns, instrument panel and a painted and installed pilot bust.

Assembly is easy and doesn’t require glue, so you can be out flying sorties in no time.

Fly without fear – this Mustang is made of lightweight, durable AeroCell foam that comes back from mishaps without major repairs.

The fixed landing gear can be easily removed for hand launches and belly landings.

Ground handling is solid and more controlled with the steerable tail wheel.

Accessing onboard gear and swapping out batteries is a breeze – the magnetic hatch is easy to remove, yet holds on tight.

Give your Mustang even more scale realism with optional retracts – they’re inexpensive and easy to install.

Working pre-hinged flaps are another cool option for ramping up the looks AND adding a new dimension to your flying*.

*CA+ Medium Glue required – (LXPT39)

Specs:

Length: 34″ (864mm)

Wingspan: 40″ (1016mm)

Wing Area: 282 sq in (18.2 sq dm)

Weight: 30 – 34oz (850 – 964g)

Wing Loading: 15.3 – 17.2 oz/sq ft (46.7 – 52.5 g/sq dm)

Center of Gravity (CG): 3″ (76mm) behind the leading edge of the

wing measured at the fuselage

Control Throws- Low Rate High Rate

Elevator, Up & Down: 1/8″ (3mm) 6° 1/4″ (6mm) 12°

Rudder, Right to Left: 1/2″ (13mm) 14° 11/16″ (17mm) 18°

Ailerons, Up & Down: 3/8″ (10mm) 18° 1/2″ (13mm) 23°

Optional Flaps, Down: 1″ (25mm) 24°

Required:

Transmitter and Receiver: At least 4-ch, 6-ch required for optional

retracts & flaps

retracts & flaps LiPo Battery: 3S at least 1800mAh

Battery Charger: To match selected battery

Building and field equipment

#TOWA2018 – $119.99

Visit TowerHobbies.com

See more posts about Tower Hobbies