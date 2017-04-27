Tower Hobbies P-51D Mustang Mk II Rx-R

Looks like a scale warbird, flies like a fun sport plane

The P-51 Mustang from Tower Hobbies is a great-flying warbird that offers sport-flying capabilities. Its tough AeroCell foam construction makes it light, sturdy, and easy to maintain. This is no beginner plane, however; it is fast and sporty, and is great for intermediate and expert pilots.

The motor, speed control, servos, and linkages are all installed at the factory, so all you have to do is add your own receiver and plug in the servos. The plane comes with fixed landing gear, but the optional flaps and retractable landing gear will upgrade its performance and appearance. In addition to the main gear, a steerable tail gear makes the P-51 easy to handle on the ground.

The provided instructions are well thought out and illustrated for easy assembly. The plane comes painted in World War II colors, and there are four different sets of decals, which allow you to customize your P-51D. The included color-matched spinner really enhances the model’s appearance.

The wing is removable for easy transport in the trunk of your car. A single screw holds the wing to the fuselage, and it is easy to get to. Access to the battery compartment is concealed by the cockpit, which also includes a scale pilot in his seat. The cockpit cover is held in place by powerful rare-earth magnets and comes off with a little gentle persuasion.

