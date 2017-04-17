Tower Hobbies P-51D Mustang MkII Racer Red Rx-R [VIDEO]

From Tower Hobbies:

What better way to win air races than with a plane patterned after the popular P-51 Mustang? Its speed and agility made it a dominant dogfighter during its combat career, and now you can take the checkered flag with a quality-built replica of an American icon!

Tower Hobbies’ P-51 Mustang Red Racer is Receiver-Ready, so the motor, ESC and servos are pre-installed. All you have to supply is your radio system and battery. It’s made of AeroCell foam, so it repairs easily with CA adhesive. Plus, it has lots of scale touches, along with a distinctive trim scheme featuring red, white, black and gray on top and a cool checkerboard design underneath.

Your P-51 Mustang MKII Red Racer will definitely be the center of attention at the flying field. And in the heat of competition, its performance will put you out in front.

Features:

Receiver-ready, with a 1000kV brushless motor, 30A ESC and 4 servos all pre-installed.

Loaded with iconic Mustang details, like molded exhaust stacks, panel lines, instrument panel and a painted and installed pilot bust.

Assembly is easy and doesn’t require glue, so you can be out breaking speed records in no time.

Fly without fear – this Mustang is made of lightweight, durable AeroCell foam that comes back from mishaps without major repairs.

The fixed landing gear can be easily removed for hand launches and belly landings.

Ground handling is solid and more controlled with the steerable tail wheel.

Accessing onboard gear and swapping out batteries is a breeze – the magnetic hatch is easy to remove, yet holds on tight.

Give your Mustang even more scale realism with optional retracts – they’re inexpensive and easy to install.

Working pre-hinged flaps are another cool option for ramping up the looks AND adding a new dimension to your flying*. *CA+ Medium Glue required – (LXPT39)

Tower Hobbies® P-51 Mustang MKII EP Red Racer Rx-R – 1000kV brushless motor. The 1000kV brushless motor is already installed and ready to deliver smooth electric power.

Tower Hobbies® P-51 Mustang MKII EP Red Racer Rx-R – magnetic hatch

The magnetic hatch protects onboard gear, and it’s easy to remove for swapping out batteries.

Tower Hobbies® P-51 Mustang MKII EP Red Racer Rx-R – landing gear

Simply remove the included landing gear and you're ready for hand launches and belly landings.

Simply remove the included landing gear and you’re ready for hand launches and belly landings.

Tower Hobbies® P-51 Mustang MKII EP Red Racer Rx-R – optional servos

By connecting optional servos (LXAUTH) to the pre-hinged flaps you can enjoy even more realistic flight characteristics, such as reducing speed for landing.

Tower Hobbies® P-51 Mustang MKII EP Red Racer Rx-R – Optional retracts

Optional retracts (LXETTP) and Y-Harness (LXGLYW) are other terrific scale touches, and they’re inexpensive and easy to install.

Includes:

Preassembled Wing, Fuselage and Tail Sections, Fixed Landing Gear, Wheels, Motor, ESC, Propeller, Spinner, Servos and Instruction Manual – Retracts are not included and can be purchased seperately.

Requirements:

Transmitter and Receiver: At least 4-ch, 6-ch required for optional retracts & flaps

LiPo Battery: 3S at least 1800mAh

Battery Charger: To match selected battery

Building and field equipment

Specs:

Construction: AeroCell foam, repairs easily with CA glue

Wing: One-piece

Aileron Control: Dual Servo

Flaps: Optional, hardware included to make flaps operational (two servos and Y-harness required, see COMMENTS below)

Brushless Motor: 30-35-1000 1000Kv

Electronic Speed Control: 30A

Landing Gear: Fixed, can be easily removed for hand launches and belly landings, steerable tail wheel, optional prehinged flaps and retracts

Wheels: Foam, two 2″ (51mm) main, 0.83″ (21mm) diameter tailwheel

Spinner: Plastic, red in color, 2.5″ (63.5mm) diameter

Servos: Four Tower Hobbies mini size, 14 oz-in (1.0 kg-cm) torque

Propeller: 10x7E composite construction, black in color

Hatch: AeroCell foam, attaches with magnets

Canopy: Clear, painted pilot figure

Length: 34″ (864mm)

Wingspan: 40″ (1016mm)

Wing Area: 282 sq in (18.2 sq dm)

Weight: 30 – 34oz (850 – 964g)

Wing Loading: 15.3 – 17.2 oz/sq ft (46.7 – 52.5 g/sq dm)

Center of Gravity (CG): 3″ (76mm) behind the leading edge of the wing measured at the fuselage

Control Throws- Low Rate High Rate

Elevator, Up & Down: 1/8″ (3mm) 6° 1/4″ (6mm) 12°

Rudder, Right to Left: 1/2″ (13mm) 14° 11/16″ (17mm) 18°

Ailerons, Up & Down: 3/8″ (10mm) 18° 1/2″ (13mm) 23°

Optional Flaps, Down: 1″ (25mm) 24°

Warranty:

Tower Hobbies guarantees this kit to be free from defects in both material and workmanship at the date of purchase. This warranty does not cover any component parts damaged by use or modification.

#TOWA2016 – $119.99

