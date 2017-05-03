Tower Hobbies Ryan STA EP ARF

From Tower Hobbies:

The 53-inch span Tower Hobbies Ryan STA pulls off scale aerobatics with style. This electric ARF version of the Golden Age icon includes the scale eye-catching checkerboard design on the underside of the wing. The lightweight, built-up wood airframe reduces assembly time, while the removable one-piece wing makes it easy for pilots to store and transport. Short, direct servo linkages result in superior control. Combining incredible value with unbeatable performance, the Tower Hobbies Ryan STA is the perfect plane for stepping up from foamies to more advanced aircraft.

Features:

The perfect plane for aerobatic maneuvers like loops, rolls and stall turns

A great “step-up” aircraft for pilots who have mastered high-wing trainers or low/mid-wing sport models

Strong, lightweight, built-up wood airframe

Hand-laid fiberglass cowl, wheel pants and fairings improve scale looks and aerodynamics

Individual aileron servos with short, direct linkages provide precise control

Removable one-piece wing simplifies storage and transport

Easy-to-attach magnetic cowl does not use screws, for cleaner lines and easier motor access

Easy-to-remove hatch for faster LiPo battery changes

Scale, scheme with checkerboard wing bottom design uses high-quality heat shrink film

Ailerons arrive prehinged

Low parts count for faster assembly

Complete hardware package included

Specifications:

Wingspan: 53 in (1346 mm)

Wing Area: 424 in² (27.35 dm²)

Wing Loading: 20.3-22.1 oz/ft² (61.9-67.4 g/dm²)

Weight Range: 60-65 oz (1700-1842 g)

Length: 40 in (1016 mm)

Requires: 4+ channel radio with 4 mini servos, 42-50-800kV brushless motor, 45-75A ESC, 3S 11.1V 3200-3600mAh LiPo battery with

Star® Plug, LiPo balancing charger and 14×7-14×8.5 electric propeller

#TOWA2090 – $139.99

