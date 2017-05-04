MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Tremendous Triplane: 65% Fokker Dr. 1

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
Comments
Tremendous Triplane: 65% Fokker Dr. 1

If triplanes are a rare sight at most flying fields, 65%-scale ones are a rare treat! This terrific video features Steve Carr’s first public flight of his new Dr.1 Triplane at the Large Model Associations East Kirkby Show in Great Britain. Built from the Bill Hemple ARF package, this model has a 15.75-foot wingspan and is powered by a 550cc engine that Steve designed. The plane uses four Multiplex receivers (one in each wing and two in the tail) and 13 Hitec 44KG servos. Thanks to Essential RC for taking this video and sharing it with us.

Updated: May 4, 2017 — 9:33 AM
FJ Subscribe - Keep history alive
PhotoDrone 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox Plugin