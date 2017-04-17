Turnigy Eclipse 2K Full HD FPV Action Camera With WiFi

From HobbyKing:

The Turnigy Eclipse 2K Full HD FPV Action Camera has been designed with versatility in mind and comes packed with features. Due to its miniature size and super crisp HD digital video recording, it can be used as an FPV camera, dash camera, R/C drone camera or an action camera for all kinds of sporting or travel events.

The Turnigy Eclipse has seven different video resolutions to choose from and can record in 2K (2560×1440) at 30 frames per second, 60fps in full HD (1080p) and extreme 120fps HD (720p). This combines well with the 145 degrees FOV and 12MP CMOS sensor for outstanding picture quality. There are even more features packed in this camera such as loop recording, WDR, video stabilization, audio, OSD mode, time lapse, slow motion and burst mode. Even changes can be made to your field of view (Wide, Middle, Narrow). Image rotation can be set to either normal or inverted.

Using the WIFI adapter the camera becomes WIFI enabled to allow a feed to your favorite mobile device. The App can be downloaded from the Apple store or Google Play (App download details in the instruction manual). The APP also allows for you to setup the camera. Extended camera setup can be done with the use of a HDMI cable to a TV or by connecting a video transmitter and viewing the menu on your goggles or ground station monitor.

We include a custom-made connection cable in the kit for you to connect to spare channels on your desired radio control receivers via PWM output, this means you can program your radio transmitter and control the camera utilizing two different, two position, switches to activate video recording or for taking still shots. This cable can also be used for video out to your video transmitter.

It’s time to get out there and capture all the action.

Features:

2K Full HD ActionCam high resolution recording at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps, 720p at 120fps and VGA at 240fps

Image resolutions : 12MP (4032*3024), 10MP (3648*2736), 8MP (3264*2448), 5MP (2592*1944), 3MP (2048*1536), 2MP, VGA (640*480), 1.3MP (1280*960)

12MP CMOS Sensor

12MP CMOS Sensor WIFI Adapter

Android App Wi-Fi

iOS App Wi-Fi

Built-in microphone/speaker (AAC)

Loop recording, WDR, video stabilization, OSD mode, time lapse, slow motion and burst modes

Large range of accessories

Specs:

Image Sensor: 12 Mega Pixel CMOS Sensor

Image Resolution: 12M/10M/8M/5M/3M/2M/1.3M

Video Resolution: 2K (2560×1440) / 30FPS | 1080P (1920×1080) / 60/30FPS | 720P (1280×720) / 30/120FPS | VGA 240FPS

View Angle: 145° A+ HD Wide Angle Lens

Gyro Stabilization: Supported

Color: Black

Video Format: MOV or MP4

Image Format: JPG

Wireless Frequency: 5.8 GHz

Wi-Fi: Supported

Control Camera and Video via R/C PWM Signal: Supported

G-Sensor: Supported

180° Rotation: Supported

Image Auto Rotation: Supported

HDMI Output: Supported

TV Out: Supported

USB 2.0: Supported

Memory: Slot for Micro SD card up to 128G

Battery: 900mAh

Dimensions: 67.3×35.5×18.2mm

Weight: 42g

Operating System: Window XP (service pack 2) or later |Mac OS X 10.4.11 or later

Includes:

Turnigy Eclipse 2K Full HD FPV Action Camera

Multiple mounting accessories/hardware (see photo for reference)

USB charge cable

USB multipurpose cable

Lens cleaning cloth

User manual

Required:

Micro SD memory card (max. 128GB)

$93.75

Visit HobbyKing.com

See more posts about HobbyKing