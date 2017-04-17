From HobbyKing:

The easiest way to turn your Turnigy Eclipse 2K Action Camera into an FPV Camera is using the Turnigy Eclipse Action Camera FPV Docking Station. The Eclipse just slides and locks into the docking station for easy use and removal.

The docking station can utilize all the mountings provided with the camera.

The Turnigy Eclipse Docking Station has a built-in 40CH 600mW transmitter to provide a very stable feed to your goggles or ground station monitor. Changing channels is as easy as a button press with LEDs indicating what channel and frequency you are using. You’ll be setup and running in no time.

The kit comes with an SMA antenna and a combination cable with power input and output as well as signal out. The docking station is power by a huge range of batteries from 2S to 5S.

Features:

40 channels

600mW RF power output

Built-in BEC to power and charge the Eclipse

Neat one piece installation of camera and transmitter

Fatshark and Skyzone compatible

Wide range of input voltages (2~5s)

Not affected by 2.4GHz radios

Able to use Eclipse Camera mounts

Specs:

Modulate: Wide band FM Modulate

Video Format: NTSC/PAL

Frequencies:

FRCH CH1 CH2 CH3 CH4 CH5 CH6 CH7 CH8

FR1 (A): 5740/5760/5780/5800/5820/5840/5860/5880MHz

FR2 (B): 5705/5685/5665/5645/5885/5905/5925/5945MHz

FR3 (C): 5865/5845/5825/5805/5785/5765/5745/5725MHz

FR5 (E): 5733/5752/5771/5790/5809/5828/5847/5866MHz

FR4 (D): 5658/5695/5732/5769/5806/5843/5880/5917MHz

Includes:

Turnigy Eclipse Docking Station

Antenna with SMA connector

Wiring Harness

#9554000016-0 – $28.52

