The easiest way to turn your Turnigy Eclipse 2K Action Camera into an FPV Camera is using the Turnigy Eclipse Action Camera FPV Docking Station. The Eclipse just slides and locks into the docking station for easy use and removal.
The docking station can utilize all the mountings provided with the camera.
The Turnigy Eclipse Docking Station has a built-in 40CH 600mW transmitter to provide a very stable feed to your goggles or ground station monitor. Changing channels is as easy as a button press with LEDs indicating what channel and frequency you are using. You’ll be setup and running in no time.
The kit comes with an SMA antenna and a combination cable with power input and output as well as signal out. The docking station is power by a huge range of batteries from 2S to 5S.
Features:
- 40 channels
- 600mW RF power output
- Built-in BEC to power and charge the Eclipse
- Neat one piece installation of camera and transmitter
- Fatshark and Skyzone compatible
- Wide range of input voltages (2~5s)
- Not affected by 2.4GHz radios
- Able to use Eclipse Camera mounts
Specs:
- Modulate: Wide band FM Modulate
- Video Format: NTSC/PAL
Frequencies:
FRCH CH1 CH2 CH3 CH4 CH5 CH6 CH7 CH8
FR1 (A): 5740/5760/5780/5800/5820/5840/5860/5880MHz
FR2 (B): 5705/5685/5665/5645/5885/5905/5925/5945MHz
FR3 (C): 5865/5845/5825/5805/5785/5765/5745/5725MHz
FR5 (E): 5733/5752/5771/5790/5809/5828/5847/5866MHz
FR4 (D): 5658/5695/5732/5769/5806/5843/5880/5917MHz
Includes:
- Turnigy Eclipse Docking Station
- Antenna with SMA connector
- Wiring Harness
#9554000016-0 – $28.52
