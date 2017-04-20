Turnigy HS1177 V2 1/3 Sony Color HAD II CCD Camera

From HobbyKing:

The HS1177 V2 is a high-performance FPV camera and uses a Sony 1/3 Super HAD II CCD image sensor with 650TVL resolution and outstanding image quality.

The package comes with a three position camera mount, so you can angle the camera to your needs, plus an in-line OSD Menu Key making it easy to change your camera settings while looking through your goggles.

The camera will work using a wide range of operating voltages, 5V to 22VDC, so it will work with most (2S~5S) Lipoly battery packs. Digital Wide Dynamic Range (D-WDR) and 2D Noise Reduction (2DNR) work well together to give better clarity and image definition in all light conditions.

The HS1177 is a must have CCD camera for all your FPV needs.

Features:

Color FPV camera with 1/3 Sony Super HAD II CCD

Pixel: NTSC:768×494 (HxV)

IR Block

High sensitivity, low smear, high anti-blooming

Economical, furnished with 2.8mm lens

Auto Electronic Shutter (AES), Auto Gain Control (AGC)

DC type, low power consumption (DC5V-22V)

Inline OSD Menu Key (5 buttons)

Specs:

Horizontal resolution: 650 Horizontal TV lines

Minimum Illumination: 0.01 Lux / F1.2

Auto electronic shutter: NTSC: 1/60~ 1/100,000

S/N ratio: More than 50 dB

Lens: 2.8mm

Signal System: NTSC

WDR: D-WDR

DNR: 2DNR

OST Set: Yes

Day/Night: Auto / Color/ B&W

Back Light Compensation (BLC): Yes

Auto Gain Control (AGC): Auto

Video Output: 1Vp-p / 75ohms

Power Supply: 5VDC- 22VDC (12VDC +- 10% (65mA))

Dimensions: 25x25x32mm

Net Weight: 12g

Includes:

1 x HS1177 CCD Camera

1 x OSD Menu Key

1 x Camera mount (with screws)

1 x OSD menu key to camera cable1 x VTx to camera (or OSD menu key) cable

1 x Lens cleaning cloth

1 x Manual

#9805000002-0 – $29.42

