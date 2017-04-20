Turnigy HS1177 V2 1/3 Sony Color HAD II CCD Camera

From HobbyKing:
The HS1177 V2 is a high-performance FPV camera and uses a Sony 1/3 Super HAD II CCD image sensor with 650TVL resolution and outstanding image quality.
The package comes with a three position camera mount, so you can angle the camera to your needs, plus an in-line OSD Menu Key making it easy to change your camera settings while looking through your goggles.
The camera will work using a wide range of operating voltages, 5V to 22VDC, so it will work with most (2S~5S) Lipoly battery packs. Digital Wide Dynamic Range (D-WDR) and 2D Noise Reduction (2DNR) work well together to give better clarity and image definition in all light conditions.
The HS1177 is a must have CCD camera for all your FPV needs.
Features:
- Color FPV camera with 1/3 Sony Super HAD II CCD
- Pixel: NTSC:768×494 (HxV)
- IR Block
- High sensitivity, low smear, high anti-blooming
- Economical, furnished with 2.8mm lens
- Auto Electronic Shutter (AES), Auto Gain Control (AGC)
- DC type, low power consumption (DC5V-22V)
- Inline OSD Menu Key (5 buttons)
Specs:
Horizontal resolution: 650 Horizontal TV lines
Minimum Illumination: 0.01 Lux / F1.2
Auto electronic shutter: NTSC: 1/60~ 1/100,000
S/N ratio: More than 50 dB
Lens: 2.8mm
Signal System: NTSC
WDR: D-WDR
DNR: 2DNR
OST Set: Yes
Day/Night: Auto / Color/ B&W
Back Light Compensation (BLC): Yes
Auto Gain Control (AGC): Auto
Video Output: 1Vp-p / 75ohms
Power Supply: 5VDC- 22VDC (12VDC +- 10% (65mA))
Dimensions: 25x25x32mm
Net Weight: 12g
Includes:
- 1 x HS1177 CCD Camera
- 1 x OSD Menu Key
- 1 x Camera mount (with screws)
- 1 x OSD menu key to camera cable1 x VTx to camera (or OSD menu key) cable
- 1 x Lens cleaning cloth
- 1 x Manual
#9805000002-0 – $29.42
