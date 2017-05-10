Hobbico HR Instant FPV V2 900x250
Two Time Mr. Top Gun winner, Jack Diaz and his Fouga Magister

For the second time, Jack Diaz flying his 1/4.5 scale Fouga Magister, earned the title of Mr. Top Gun at the 2017 Scale Invitations at Paradise Field in Lakeland, FL. Jack first took the title in 2015 and again as last time, Jack also earned 1st Place in the Expert class. This year Jack earned the High Static Score for Expert class with a score of 99.417.

Here are some more photos of Jack’s Red Hot turbine jet along with a gallery of other amazing Top Gun planes.

Gallery photos courtesy of Rich Uravitch, David Hart, Barry Vaught, Raymond Lebonte and Sean Curry.

 

Updated: May 11, 2017 — 12:31 PM
