U.T.SEC 2018: Expo and Conference on Unmanned Technologies

Following its highly promising launch in early March 2017, preparations are already in full swing for the second U.T.SEC – Unmanned Technologies & Security – Expo & Conference. On Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 March 2018, experts in drones and unmanned systems will once again meet at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg to learn and talk about the latest developments regarding the use of these technologies, and how to defend against them. The Bavarian State Ministry for Economic Affairs and Media, Energy and Technology, represented by Under-Secretary Franz Josef Pschierer, will once again assume patronage for the event.

U.T.SEC, held annually at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, is the world’s first exhibition to focus on security using unmanned technologies and protection against them. The focus is on both technical and legal aspects relating to the use of, and protection against, drones and other unmanned vehicles in public places, in industry, and in security-related fields. The accompanying conference offers an ideal opportunity for security heads in industrial firms, authorities and civilian facilities to network, take their knowledge to a new level and discuss security in the context of unmanned systems. The range of products and services covered by U.T.SEC includes unmanned systems, communications, data transmission, positioning, perimeter protection, electronic fencing, optics, optronics, lighting, training, service, resources, technical systems for crisis management, analytical equipment, UAV defence, all kinds of accessories and technical information. U.T.SEC is held in parallel with EnforceTac, the international trade fair for command, control and operational equipment used by security agencies, where a further 200 exhibitors and 3,800 trade visitors are once again expected.

Conference with its finger on the pulse

The list of presentations for the second edition of the conference once again includes topics of current interest that will be illustrated and discussed by top-level international experts on both days of the event. The product presentations by speakers from the fields of research, law and the economy, and exhibiting companies at U.T.SEC, will cover the themes of “Security: Thanks to or in spite of drones?”, “Saving lives from the sky – the use of drones in water rescues”, “Weather challenge when working with RPAS in the Arctic region”, “Application of Drones at the Swiss Federal Railway Company SBB in the context of security-relevant areas”, and “Maximising operational range and performance through reduced fuel consumption using smart engine technology”. Further topics will be published in due course at www.utsec.de/programme.

Powerful partners from trade and professional associations, consulting and marketing

To meet the tough demands on a subject-area event in a still relatively new market, U.T.SEC is supported by a number of industry associations and consulting firms:

UAV DACH e.V. is the largest German-language umbrella association for unmanned air transport in Europe. It has more than 140 prominent industry members that are active in the fields of research, manufacturing and practical application. UAV DACH e.V. represents Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands, through its contacts in the economic world and policy-makers, and thanks to the expertise of its members and manufacturing firms, it is the principal supporting institution when it comes to developing standards, regulations and laws at a national and international level.

Press and media contacts

Guido Welk, Ariana Brandl

NürnbergMesse Public Relations

T +49 9 11 86 06-82 85 F +49 9 11 86 06-12 82 85

ariana.brandl@nuernbergmesse.de

For further informationsee the Newsroom at: www.utsec.de/news