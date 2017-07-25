Unusual WW II “All-Wing” Design Takes Flight

Erik van den Hoogen’s scratch-built, all-wood Gotha P.60A flies quite well, especially considering that the full-size interceptor it is modeled after was never completed! With a wingspan of 10 feet, 10 inches, this 1/4-scale, 77-pound model Is powered by two AMT Mercury turbine engines, each with 9.5kg of thrust. Our thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this great video at the Model Airshow of MFC-Hurlach in Germany earlier this month.
That was great!
I have a book by Jane’s Aircraft from the 1980’s called “German Jet Genesis” which covers dozens and dozens of jets in various stages of development from the drawing boards to combat. I’m sure this one is in there, but I need to look thru my boxes of books to see.
This model is remarkable as it was never flown in full scale! It looks a little tippy on roll stability, but a gyro might help that out.
Good video, thanks for sharing.