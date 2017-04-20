How To Use The Spektrum Audio Editor [VIDEO]

From Spektrum:

Check out the features of the Spektrum Audio Editor with Spektrum RC Brand Manager, John Diniz. In this video John shows you how to download the audio editor program then import or create your own audio files. Also learn how to upload the custom audio files for use in your Spektrum DX6, DX7, DX9 or DX18 Gen2 transmitter. And since Gen2 Spektrum transmitters all use the same .svx voice alert audio files your custom voice files can be shared with friends or within your own transmitters. No need to re-record new files for different Spektrum Gen2 radios.

