It’s a question the editors at Model Airplane News and Electric Flight magazines hear all the time. “I want more power. What’s more important– Amps of Voltage” John Reid provides the information.
It’s pretty simple really. Any electrical device will only pull as many Amps as its design will allow.
Therefore to increase the power level of the device, you increase the voltage (pressure).
You must also be aware of the voltage limitations of the device or you run the risk of Burning it up.