Hobbico T16SZ 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

Vintage RC goes giant-scale

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Video Posts
4 Comments
Vintage RC goes giant-scale

Originally a 35-inch-span, free-flight model, the Worcraft Products’ Scarab was designed in the late ’40s and had elliptical planform flying surfaces, a centerline-mounted mono wheel for ground takeoffs, and two sub rudders along with a conventional top-mounted vertical stabilizer. This enlarged, 82-inch-span version pays tribute to the original design and is powered by an O.S. .70 four-stroke. It’s a beauty! Our thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon, “Tbobborap1” on YouTube, for taking this video at a Greenacres Model Aircraft Club meet in Walsal, Birmingham, UK.

 

 

Updated: September 21, 2017 — 11:45 AM
FJ Subscribe - Keep history alive
PhotoDrone 600x120

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Jim White

    Beautiful model. Thanks for sharing that with us. So sad , The vast majority of model Flyers are the Buy and fly type. They will never know the thrill of building their own model and then see it fly

    Reply
  2. Shelby Seelbach

    What video, nothing but a picture.

    Reply
  3. Doug Samrah

    I just looked for the cid link, here it is;
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvBmF23P4Bo

    Reply
  4. Gary

    Looks like a handful to fly!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox