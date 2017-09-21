Vintage RC goes giant-scale

Originally a 35-inch-span, free-flight model, the Worcraft Products’ Scarab was designed in the late ’40s and had elliptical planform flying surfaces, a centerline-mounted mono wheel for ground takeoffs, and two sub rudders along with a conventional top-mounted vertical stabilizer. This enlarged, 82-inch-span version pays tribute to the original design and is powered by an O.S. .70 four-stroke. It’s a beauty! Our thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon, “Tbobborap1” on YouTube, for taking this video at a Greenacres Model Aircraft Club meet in Walsal, Birmingham, UK.
Beautiful model. Thanks for sharing that with us. So sad , The vast majority of model Flyers are the Buy and fly type. They will never know the thrill of building their own model and then see it fly
What video, nothing but a picture.
I just looked for the cid link, here it is;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvBmF23P4Bo
Looks like a handful to fly!