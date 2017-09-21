Vintage RC goes giant-scale

Originally a 35-inch-span, free-flight model, the Worcraft Products’ Scarab was designed in the late ’40s and had elliptical planform flying surfaces, a centerline-mounted mono wheel for ground takeoffs, and two sub rudders along with a conventional top-mounted vertical stabilizer. This enlarged, 82-inch-span version pays tribute to the original design and is powered by an O.S. .70 four-stroke. It’s a beauty! Our thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon, “Tbobborap1” on YouTube, for taking this video at a Greenacres Model Aircraft Club meet in Walsal, Birmingham, UK.