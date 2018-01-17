Volocopter: Your New Ride?

Check out this person-carrying, nine-motor, electric-powered, multirotor! The write-up from Volocopter sounds intriguing: “Your journey in the Volocopter 2X begins before takeoff. Two very tall persons will find it convenient to embark and disembark and to sit in comfort in the luxurious leather seats during their flight. A high quality cockpit and a pleasantly quiet and vibration proof cabin round up the overall exclusive impression of the Volocopter.” Designed to avoid traffic and congestion, the Volocopter also comes with a full aircraft emergency parachute — just in case. Would you take a ride?