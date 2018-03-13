Warbird Pilots goes BIG for WW1 — New Giant Scale Pilot Figures

For several years now, WW 1 RC pilots have been discovering the benefits that come with larger aircraft. The praise “Bigger Flies Better” has never been more true than went it comes to WW1 models. One company modeler/dealer that has noticed this is our buddy Adam Martin at Warbird Pilots. With a healthy dislike for empty cockpits, Adam has literally made it his business to fill them up with his impressive line of lightweight pilot figures.

The newest troops to join his ranks are the new 1/3-scale size WW1 pilots. These highly detailed 22-inch tall are available as WWI British, French and German Pilots as well as early 1930s era pilot figures. These pilots fit perfectly in 1/3.5 to 1/3 scale warbirds and planes. Each has a cotton filled body with a wire frame, making them poseable for any position and seat height. The pilot weigh only 10 oz., and come with fully removable clothing and equipment.

Included with each WW1 pilot are: professionally painted head and face, Tan Pants and Shirt, Light Brown or black Leather Trench Coat, Black Boots, Brown Leather Flying Helmet, Goggles, Brown Leather Mittens and White Scarf. 1930s era pilot comes with a Brown Leather Jacket.

Priced at $174.99, these pilots are the perfect addition for any serious giant scale modeler’s vintage fighter or aeroplane. Check out Adam’s website for information on these and other Warbird Pilots’ figures.

warbirdpilots.com