Win $5K with the House Racer Challenge

Model Airplane News
Featured News
Comments
Hobbico announces the House Racer Challenge, a video contest featuring the recently-launched House Racer Indoor FPV Race Pack and House Racer FPV Race Gate System. The contest runs from March 8 through April 4 and features celebrity judges. The grand prize is $5,000. The winner will be announced on April 14, 2017.

“Our House Racer product launched in February,” said Rick Piester, Product Development Vice President, Hobbico. “The House Racer Challenge is a great way for our FPV fans to show off their skills building and flying indoor courses.”

Participation in the contest requires the following steps: Visit a hobby shop to pick up the House Racer Indoor FPV Rack Pack and Gate System. Build an indoor course with the House Racer gates and items around the house. Shoot a video explaining the course and include flying footage featuring the House Racer. Visit explore-rise.com/challenge to submit a video between March 15 and April 4, 2017.

The contest will be presided over via a panel of celebrity judges, including Paul Nurkkala, Justin Davis and Chris Thomas of MultiGP. Paul is a pilot on Team Futaba and is also a DRL Racer under the name “Bulbufet.” Justin Davis is the Founder and CEO of Drone Camps, a YouTube channel dedicated to helping new pilots fly, maintain and understand their drones. MultiGP is a drone lacing league for first-person view radio-controlled aircraft. For more details about the House Racer Challenge, please visit explore-rise.com.

About Hobbico: “Love Your Hobby” is Hobbico. Innovative products, renowned brands and passionate customer support make us a leader in the R/C world. We help you find the perfect hobby when you’re looking for real life adventures! For more information, visit hobbico.com.

About RISE: Cutting-edge racing drones with innovative designs and incredible agility, designed for pilots who live for extreme adventure. For more information, visit explore-rise.com.

Updated: March 16, 2017 — 10:47 AM
