Winner at the 2018 AMA East Expo Static Scale competition

One of the big draws to the annual RC model airplane show at the Meadowlands Expo in Secaucus, NJ is the annual AMA East Expo’s static scale compition. Drawing contestants and models from as far away as Kingston, Ontario Canada, Indiana and Florida, this event remains a very popular venue for those looking for a break from the cold January weather. This year, the event drew many excellent models and the winners are listed below.

Plane Categories

Civilian

1 Frank Fels de Haviland Super Chipmunk

2 Paul Salch Cessna 310R

3 Harry Saint-Preux Waco YMF-5

Designer Scale

1 John Sabini Macchi 205V

2 Gerry Garing Waco Taper Wing

Electric Scale

1 Robert Caso Hansa Brandenburg

2 John Sabini Jr. Bucker Bu 181