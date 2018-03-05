AMA 900X250
Winner at the 2018 AMA East Expo Static Scale competition

Gerry Yarrish
One of the big draws to the annual RC model airplane show at the Meadowlands Expo in Secaucus, NJ is the annual AMA East Expo’s static scale compition. Drawing contestants and models from as far away as Kingston, Ontario Canada, Indiana and Florida, this event remains a very popular venue for those looking for a break from the cold January weather. This year, the event drew many excellent models and the winners are listed below.

Plane Categories

Civilian

1 Frank Fels                 de Haviland Super Chipmunk

2 Paul Salch                 Cessna 310R

3 Harry Saint-Preux      Waco YMF-5

Designer Scale

1 John Sabini                Macchi 205V

2 Gerry Garing              Waco Taper Wing

Electric Scale

1 Robert Caso              Hansa Brandenburg

2 John Sabini Jr.           Bucker Bu 181

