And the Winner is… Best in Show at the AMA East Expo

There were many amazing and beautifully detailed scale models at the recent AMA East Expo. The big winner of the Best in Show award went to Joe Lewandoski with his 90.5 inch span, twin push/pull Dornier Do 335 Pfeil (Arrow). Joe’s WW2 Luftwaffe Fighter is beautifully detailed, and impressed everyone as it was also Electric Powered with a pair of E-flite Power 160 brushless motors. The 35-pound Arrow has two 5000mAh 10S LiPo packs for each motor and it is controlled with an Airtronics SD 10G radio system.

From Garden City Park, NY, Joe’s award winning twin is 1/6-scale and took 2 1/2 years to complete. The Do 335 is finished with Latex house paint and includes functional flaps, homemade pneumatic retracts and navigation lights.

Photos by Gerry Yarrish and courtesy of AMA.