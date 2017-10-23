MAN Site membership 900x250
And the Winners Are… Standouts from 12 O’Clock High

Gerry Yarrish
This past weekend the 12 O’Clock High Giant Scale Fly In was held at the Paradise Field RC facility in Lakeland, FL. Hosted by Frank Tiano this event draws some of the most impressive RC aircraft you’ll ever see. Here are the winners.

Class                      Sponsor                           Modeler                     Aircraft

Best WW1               Model Airplane News       Bill Toppa                    Fokker D.VII

fokker

Best Golden Age     Flight Brothers                 David DeWitt                WACO

waco

Best WW2               Nick Zirploi Plans             F. DiMauro/ D. Zelaya   P-47

P47

Best Military            Balsa USA                        Frank Tiano                 Ki-43 Oscar

KI-43 Oscar

Best Civilian            Metal Builders Supplies   Jimmy Prive                 Super Cub

Super Cub

Best Craftsmanship House of Balsa               Tom Smith                    Skyraider

Skyraider

Best Jet                    Bavarian Demon            Henry Castellanos       F-16

F-16

Best Biplane             EZ Balancer                   Mike Zellars                 Stearman  PT-17

PT17

Special Recognition  FTE                                Greg Arnette                 T-45

T45

Special Recognition    Spektrum RC               Kenneth Hurtado          Piper L-4

L4

Critic’s Choice Runner-up  Horizon Hobby      Henry Castellanos        F-16

F-16

Critics’ Choice          ZAP Glue                        Tom Smith                    Skyraider

Skyraider

Photos by David Hart

(Featured Image: Frank Tiano’s KI-43 Oscar)

Updated: October 23, 2017 — 2:13 PM
  1. Larry Launstein Jr

    Sweet looking aircraft!

  2. Robert Gentz

