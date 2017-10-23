And the Winners Are… Standouts from 12 O’Clock High

This past weekend the 12 O’Clock High Giant Scale Fly In was held at the Paradise Field RC facility in Lakeland, FL. Hosted by Frank Tiano this event draws some of the most impressive RC aircraft you’ll ever see. Here are the winners.
Class Sponsor Modeler Aircraft
Best WW1 Model Airplane News Bill Toppa Fokker D.VII
Best Golden Age Flight Brothers David DeWitt WACO
Best WW2 Nick Zirploi Plans F. DiMauro/ D. Zelaya P-47
Best Military Balsa USA Frank Tiano Ki-43 Oscar
Best Civilian Metal Builders Supplies Jimmy Prive Super Cub
Best Craftsmanship House of Balsa Tom Smith Skyraider
Best Jet Bavarian Demon Henry Castellanos F-16
Best Biplane EZ Balancer Mike Zellars Stearman PT-17
Special Recognition FTE Greg Arnette T-45
Special Recognition Spektrum RC Kenneth Hurtado Piper L-4
Critic’s Choice Runner-up Horizon Hobby Henry Castellanos F-16
Critics’ Choice ZAP Glue Tom Smith Skyraider
Photos by David Hart
(Featured Image: Frank Tiano’s KI-43 Oscar)
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sweet looking aircraft!
I am not getting my print copy of MAN anymore, have not received a renewal notice that I am aware of. Please check my status.
Robert F. Gentz
919 Vane Road
Herington, KS 67449
gentzrobert@yahoo.com