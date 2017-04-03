Workshop Build-along — Douglas Skyraider Part 15 — Engine Installation

It has been a while since we updated everyone on out Skyraider build-along so here’s newest post detailing the engine mount and installation for the 85-inch version of our Ziroli Skyraider. I always liked the removable, through the firewall setup for engine attachment design as it makes it so much easier to work on the power system. I used my CAD program to draw up a simple box structure with anattachment rim for the Skyraider and then I had my buddy Pat at LaserCutUSA.com laser cut the parts for me. Of course you can just as easily make a similar design and reproduce similar the parts with a bandsaw and a drill press. The assembly is very easy to install and took about an afternoon to hang the engine.





I am using a Fuji 43cc with electronic ignition to power the Skyraider so I made the engine mount box/tank shelf long enough to accomodate the tank and throttle servo, with the idea that I would attach the ignition module and battery pack in front of the firewall.



I started by placing the engine over the side-view of the plans. The engine fits nicely in the cowling area of the reduced plans.



After aligning the prop hub position so it would clear the front of the cowling, I marked the new location for the firewall in the front of the mount box.



I made the sides of the box from 1/4-inch ply and notched the fronts of the four sides to key the 1/4-inch firewall face in place. Alignment tabs on the firewall will fir the slots in the sides as shown here.



I used 1/8-inch lite ply for the aft bulkhead as well as the top and bottom of the engine box. Zap CA works great.



I made the firewall just wide enough for the engine attachment bolts, and you see here the blink-nuts have been ground back to clear the sides. I also doubled up the firewall with a second layer of 1/4-inch plywood to properly seat the blind nuts The total thickness of the firewall is 1/2 inch and the two layers are laminated together with Zap 15 Minute Epoxy. The firewall is also glued to the plywood sides with epoxy.



Once the box was glued together, I placed the box on the plans to mark the front of the main firewall.



Here are the two main parts of the engine box are ready to be epoxied together..



I also had a new F-1 Firewall cut with the required rectangular opening to clear the tank support section.



I then epoxied the new F-1firewall to the front of the fuselage with slow setting epoxy and clamped it into place until the glue had cured.



I left off the bottom fuselage sheeting aft of the firewall so I could easily clamp the new F1 firewall to the F-1 bulkhead.



Here I am test fitting the box through the firewall, it easily slides into place. The fuel tank fits snugly in place with some thin foam between it and the sides and bottom of the box.



Here you can see that I also added tri-stock balsa stock around the attachment rim to increase the gluing surface.



Looking through the cockpit opening, the two aft attachment points will use blind nuts and bolts to anchor the box to the fuselage’s vertical side structures. The bolts can be easily accessed through the wing saddle should you want to remove the engine and fuel system.



Using scrap 1/4-inch ply, I set all the blink nuts so I could easily glue them into place for each of the six attachment bolts.



So with a few bolts installed, the engine is finally attached to the firewall and the engine mount box is attached to the main firewall for a very solid installation. Next step is to install the throttle servo and linkage as well as the fuel tank plumbing. Stay tuned!

