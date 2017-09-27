Here’s some great techniques for properly installing giant scale Robart HingePoints. Editor Gerry Yarrish shows the process from his workshop when he was building his 1/3-scale Balsa USA Fokker Triplane.
Photos by Tim Haggerty
Nice video, Gerry. I forgot I have one of those Robart drilling jigs. Nice finishing touch with the Dremel drum sander.