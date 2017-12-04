Workshop video tip for trimming your RC model airplane to fly smoothly.

When it comes to test flying your RC model airplane, you have to get it trimmed and setup so it flies smoothly. Check out this video from Gerry Yarrish’s workshop explaining the basics for smooth and easy flight. Eliminating adverse yaw is key.
Why aren’t you shooting your videos in HD?