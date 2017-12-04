MAN Site membership 900x250
Workshop video tip for trimming your RC model airplane to fly smoothly.

When it comes to test flying your RC model airplane, you have to get it trimmed and setup so it flies smoothly. Check out this video from Gerry Yarrish’s workshop explaining the basics for smooth and easy flight. Eliminating adverse yaw is key.

  1. Jim Harris

    Why aren’t you shooting your videos in HD?

