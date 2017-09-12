WW1 RC Jamboree — And the Winners are…

If you are a WW1 fan and have been keeping track of the modeling events over the year, then you know that the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome was again alive with RC action this past weekend. Hosted by the Mid-Hudson R/C Society club, the 51st annual WW1 RC Jamboree enjoyed amazingly nice weather and mild winds all weekend long. With RC models of all descriptions, (limited to 1939 and earlier), everyone had a grand time!

Perhaps the most coveted award at the Jamboree is the “Spirit of Rhinebeck Award” which is given for craftsmanship as well as for the overall excitement and “spirit” of the model and its builder/pilot.

This year the award was also done in the spirit of the event with an aircraft instrument/clock attached as was the case back when Cole Palen made the Jamboree awards for the models.

Here are the official winners of the amazing awards.

Award, Modeler/Pilot, Aircraft

Spirit of Rhinebeck Brian Perkins BE2-C

Best of Show Tom Kosewski Sopwith Pup

Best Civilian Bill Setzler Fleet Bipe

Best WW1 Brian Perkins Bristol Scout

Best Golden Age Mike Krug Howard Pete

Best of Show Junior Curtiss Gay Heinkel HE178

Mission Event Pilot Score

Mission 1st Cristian Van Houten 800 (Avg 522.2)

Mission 2nd Kevin Siemonsen 800 (Avg 454.6)

Mission 3rd Curtiss Gay 700

Stay tuned. We will update this post with more photos as we get them identified.

Photos courtesy of Tim Haggerty.