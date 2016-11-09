Yak 130 Jet 70mm (Red) PNP

From FMS:
Building on engineering innovations seen in its popular propeller models, FMS has upgraded its fleet of exciting Electric Ducted Fan (EDF) airplanes. Simply put, the FMS Yak 130 70mm is the most scale-accurate Yak on the market. Couple that with a refined, power-packed 12-blade EDF and a tough frame and you have a truly special airplane.
Pure power
This Yak is performance machine. A Predator 2860-KV1850 motor and 70-amp ESC power the Yak’s EDF, resulting in tremendous power and speed from a 6S battery. An added bonus to the blistering power is the resonating sound from the 12-blade EDF. Not only will you feel the Yak’s power, you’ll hear it too.
Design improvements
Improvements include a plastic leading edge on the air inlet duct, providing a smooth flow of air into the duct while protecting the inlet from damage that can come from a less-than-perfect landing. Plus, the assembly process has been made simpler, meaning you’ll be flying quicker and easier. The landing gear retract units use a 3.5-strut wire for extra rigidity. All servos are pre-mounted and are digitally designed by FMS for precise maneuvers in high or low-speed flight.
A main spar tube runs through the fuselage and wing to help strengthen the airframe, which is then fastened with screws. The surface control horns and wires are pre-installed and utilize a ball-link design, resulting in a remarkably accurate flight control.
Unrivaled scale appearance
The Yak 130 features incredible scale detail. Panel lines, cockpit interiors, a scaled pilot, and a removable drop fuel tank are just a few of the highlights. FMS has incorporated a new, environmentally friendly water-based paint. The water-based paint results in a glossier appearance and extra protection to the plane’s foam parts.
Features:
- Scaled appearance with pilot, oil tank, and retractable front and rear landing gear
- Powerful inner running motor with the latest 70mm 12-blade EDF, plus the high-quality Predator 70A ESC
- Metal digital servos for better controlling capacity
- Function Flaps
- Ball-link design
- Button type canopy, set free from fall-off problem
- Simplified assembly structure of main wing set
- Environmentally friendly Water-based paint for better color and gloss
Needed To Complete:
- 6+ Channel Radio System
- 22.2V 2600-3300MAH 35C LiPo Battery
- LiPo Charger
What’s in the box?
- (1) Yak 130 PNP, 70mm (Red)
- (1) User Manual
Specs:
Aileron: Yes
Approximate Assembly Time: Less than 1 Hour
Approximate Flight Time: 5 minutes
Battery: Li-Po 22.2V 2600-3300mAh 35C
CG (Center of Gravity): 3.2 – 3.4 in (80 – 85mm) From Leading Edge
Completion Level: Plug-N-Play
EDF Size: 70MM
Elevator: Yes
Flaps: Yes
Flying Weight: Approximately 4.1 lbs (1850g)
Length: 41.7 in (1060mm)
Material: Durable EPO
Minimum Required Radio: 6 Channel
Motor Size: Brushless 2860- KV1850
Retracts: Yes
Rudder: Yes
Servos: 9g Servos – (8)
Speed Control: 70A
Wingspan: 34.6 in (880mm)
FMM088PRED – $199.99
Visit FMSModel.com
See more posts about FMS
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Any experience on the proper CG after flying? I know the manual says 80-85 mm.
Sorry never flown this so I have no experience with it.
thank you, i like the RC airplane