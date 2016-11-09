Yak 130 Jet 70mm (Red) PNP

From FMS:

Building on engineering innovations seen in its popular propeller models, FMS has upgraded its fleet of exciting Electric Ducted Fan (EDF) airplanes. Simply put, the FMS Yak 130 70mm is the most scale-accurate Yak on the market. Couple that with a refined, power-packed 12-blade EDF and a tough frame and you have a truly special airplane.

Pure power

This Yak is performance machine. A Predator 2860-KV1850 motor and 70-amp ESC power the Yak’s EDF, resulting in tremendous power and speed from a 6S battery. An added bonus to the blistering power is the resonating sound from the 12-blade EDF. Not only will you feel the Yak’s power, you’ll hear it too.

Design improvements

Improvements include a plastic leading edge on the air inlet duct, providing a smooth flow of air into the duct while protecting the inlet from damage that can come from a less-than-perfect landing. Plus, the assembly process has been made simpler, meaning you’ll be flying quicker and easier. The landing gear retract units use a 3.5-strut wire for extra rigidity. All servos are pre-mounted and are digitally designed by FMS for precise maneuvers in high or low-speed flight.

A main spar tube runs through the fuselage and wing to help strengthen the airframe, which is then fastened with screws. The surface control horns and wires are pre-installed and utilize a ball-link design, resulting in a remarkably accurate flight control.

Unrivaled scale appearance

The Yak 130 features incredible scale detail. Panel lines, cockpit interiors, a scaled pilot, and a removable drop fuel tank are just a few of the highlights. FMS has incorporated a new, environmentally friendly water-based paint. The water-based paint results in a glossier appearance and extra protection to the plane’s foam parts.

Features:

Scaled appearance with pilot, oil tank, and retractable front and rear landing gear

Powerful inner running motor with the latest 70mm 12-blade EDF, plus the high-quality Predator 70A ESC

Metal digital servos for better controlling capacity

Function Flaps

Ball-link design

Button type canopy, set free from fall-off problem

Simplified assembly structure of main wing set

Environmentally friendly Water-based paint for better color and gloss

Needed To Complete:

6+ Channel Radio System

22.2V 2600-3300MAH 35C LiPo Battery

LiPo Charger

What’s in the box?

(1) Yak 130 PNP, 70mm (Red)

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Aileron: Yes

Approximate Assembly Time: Less than 1 Hour

Approximate Flight Time: 5 minutes

Battery: Li-Po 22.2V 2600-3300mAh 35C

CG (Center of Gravity): 3.2 – 3.4 in (80 – 85mm) From Leading Edge

Completion Level: Plug-N-Play

EDF Size: 70MM

Elevator: Yes

Flaps: Yes

Flying Weight: Approximately 4.1 lbs (1850g)

Length: 41.7 in (1060mm)

Material: Durable EPO

Minimum Required Radio: 6 Channel

Motor Size: Brushless 2860- KV1850

Retracts: Yes

Rudder: Yes

Servos: 9g Servos – (8)

Speed Control: 70A

Wingspan: 34.6 in (880mm)

FMM088PRED – $199.99

