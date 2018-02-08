Young Guns — New Category for Top Gun

The 30th edition of the Top Gun Scale Invitational will feature a new category of competition called “Young Guns” which will offer, depending on number of entrants, up to three classes based on age. Ages 7-10, 11-14, and 15-17 are the classes defined at press time. One of the invited participants is Fischer Strickland from Melbourne, Florida. He’s been involved in RC flying for only about three years and represents what we hope will be the future of our hobby. Here are his own words……

My name is Fischer Strickland, but everyone calls me “Fish”. I was born in Melbourne, FL in May 2007. When I am not flying, I enjoy fishing and riding my bike.

For my seventh birthday my dad bought me my first RC plane. The guy at the hobby shop told him they didn’t have anything that a 7-year-old could fly. He took a risk and bought me a Delta Ray. After many takeoffs and landings, both successful and not, I mastered flying it.

During the time learning how to fly RC, I had the help of my father Jeremy, grandfather John Clark, and friends and mentors, Rich Uravitch and Tim Provencal. In the last 3 years, I have mastered flying a prop plane, an EDF jet, and also have flown a turbine. My favorite plane to fly is my 78-inch wingspan Carbon Z T-28.

I am the youngest flyer in the Crossroads RC group where I fly every weekend in Palm Bay, Fl. My dream is to one day own an RC Boeing 747 plane. I plan on growing up to be a pilot.

Model Airplane News wishes “Fish” the best of luck in his pursuits and we look forward to meeting him, and all the other “Young Guns”, at Top Gun 2018. See you there!