Yuneec Adds Live Social Sharing Features To Selfie Drone

From Yuneec:

Yuneec APV has launched live stream capabilities for its Breeze “Flying Camera” drone. User can now live stream to Facebook, YouTube, or your preferred output, making the product even more convenient than before. Whether users are interacting in real-time with their followers, sharing the game winning play or connecting with their friends and family abroad, Breeze lets them tell their story “live” with those they care about most.

Breeze Live Stream Features:

New feature on Breeze Cam App, available on iOS and Android

Stream in 720p HD

Instant interaction with audience

Facebook, YouTube, RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol) compatible

Video recording via Breeze drone

Audio recording via mobile device

Ability to name live stream recording

Breeze is controlled by user’s smartphone devise through the Breeze app available in Android and iOS. Users can also fly it with a dedicated controller FPV kit available for $69.99.

Software Update Details

Auto updates enabled – If users have the Breeze App set to automatically update, the app with be automatically updated to include this feature.

Auto updates disabled – If users do not have the Breeze App set to automatically update, they can visit the Apple®App store or Google® Marketplace to download the most current Breeze App.

Visit Yuneec.com

See more posts about Yuneec