MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

The Ziroli Treatment — A great Makeover for the new E-Flite PT-17

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
The Ziroli Treatment — A great Makeover for the new E-Flite PT-17

Two “RC spark plugs” that provide lots of excitement in the our hobby are Nick Ziroli Sr., and his son Nick Jr., who is the owner/operator of Ziroli Giant Scale Plans (ziroligiantscaleplans.com). Recently, when E-Flite came out with their new midsize PT-17 ARF, both Nicks took notice. You see, Nick Jr., happens to own and fly at vintage Stearman biplane and Nick Sr., has designed a couple of great flying models of this military primary trainer biplane.

Nick Sr., got his hands on one of the new ARFs and quickly repainted it to match his son’s beautiful Stearman which is painted in US Navy colors. Here are a couple of photos of the newly made over ARF and we have to say, it looks great. Watch for an upcoming article in MAN showing how Nick used common latex paint to transform the all yellow E-flite ARF so you can do the same thing with your Stearman.

Nick Ziroli Jr., pilots his beautiful vintage PT-17 Stearman.

Updated: March 13, 2018 — 11:27 AM
Real flight 600x120
PhotoDrone 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
Model Airplane News
WordPress Lightbox