With a wingspan of almost 14 feet and a length of almost 9 feet, this is one big 3D aerobat. Why is Rapunzel in the cockpit? We don’t know. But the video sure is fun to watch. The original full-size Fly Baby was designed in the early 1960s to be low-cost and easy to maintain. It was not designed to be an aerobat, but clearly this RC pilot has other things in mind …
1/2-Scale Fly Baby
