1/3-Scale German Albatros D.Va – Pedro Sanchez on keeping WW I aviation alive

During the tumultuous era of World War I, the German Albatros D.Va soared into the aviation scene. With its powerful Mercedes D.III engine, the Albatros played a pivotal role in shaping air combat during the war. Pedro Sanchez’s 1/3-scale D.V Albatros is a stunning RC reproduction that honors the daring and innovation of early aviation.

Model Airplane News: How did you get started in radio control and building scale airplanes?

Pedro Sanchez: I started this hobby about 23 years ago. One day while driving I saw models hanging from the ceiling in a hobby shop store. I walked into the store and purchased a .40-size trainer. After I crashed about two of them, someone told me to join a club. I found and joined the Georgia Model Aviators and they taught me the basics. In about two weeks, I was flying solo, and I fell in love with the hobby of flying models. My first build was a Hobby Lobby senior Telemaster kit, my second build was a Ziroli Stuka, then another and another and another. I have not stopped building since and they have gotten bigger and bigger—the bigger the better.

I have been building big models basically since the beginning. I have built and flown small ones in between, but I like them big. Now I have the privilege to share and enjoy this beautiful hobby with my 12-year-old son, Alex. I’m very proud of him; he loves the hobby just as much as I do and he flies very well.

MAN: How long have you been competing in scale events?

PS: I have competed about four times at Top Gun. It’s funny but I always place second! I have gone to big events and have won a few trophies here and there but that’s about it. Because of my job I can’t take time off for a long period of time to keep competing. I love this hobby for its pure clean fun and friendship; many times when you compete the fun is over.

My biggest win so far is that this year I got a call from Horizon Hobby to become a Team Horizon member. I said yes it really is an honor and privilege to be part of something that big in the hobby.

MAN: Why did you choose to build this Albatros? Did you build from plans or a kit?

PS: I decided to build an Albatros because I think that this airplane is an amazing flying work of art. To me it’s one of the most elegant if not the most elegant airplane from WW I. I also liked the challenge of building something different.

It is a 1/3-scale kit that comes from Germany, a Wonneberger-Flugmodellbau. I have to say that you don’t see many of these models. Most of the 1/3-scale Albatros models you see out there are from Balsa USA. As far as I know with this one are only about five of the Wonneberger-Flugmodellbau models here in the U.S. I don’t know why but it could be because they are not easy to get.

MAN: What paint scheme does your Albatros wear? Can you tell us about the full-size?

PS: I decided to go with this scheme of the full-scale D.Va based at Kermit Weeks’ Fantasy of Flight Museum in Polk City, Florida. Out of hundreds of Albatros aircraft, this scheme is the one I like the most. The Fantasy of Flight full-size Albatros is a flight-worthy replica built in 2011.

MAN: What covering did you use?

PS: It’s covered with 1/3-scale lozenge fabric by Glen Torrance that you apply with tacky glue. I also used Tamiya paint. Like the full-size, the fuselage is bare wood.

MAN: Any interesting details from the build you’d like to highlight?

PS: Scale details I don’t know what to say because other than the Tailored Pilots figure and cockpit and external little details, the Albatros doesn’t have anything special like dropping bombs or a sliding canopy etc. It’s just very realistic looking aircraft. One thing I have to mention is that I have not installed the guns yet because I didn’t like the ones that came with the kit. I’m waiting for a new gun kit to come out.

MAN: What power and radio system do you use?

PS: For power I’m using a Zenoah G-62 with a reduction gear swinging a 34-inch wood propeller. For the radio, I’m using a Spektrum iX20 transmitter with an AR10400 receiver and A6320 servos.

MAN: How does your big Albatros fly?

PS: In the air, the airplane is very stable and very solid. It seems to be aerobatic, but because of the power setup I think I’ll be flying it scale. The combination of the G-62 engine, the reduction gear, the tuned pipe, and the big propeller make a very sweet sound that I love. It’s the closest you will get to the sound of the original full-scale engine.

If I compete with the Albatros I would do the basic maneuvers. I would do a nice take off, nice landings, slow flybys, maybe a loop or a roll on a good day. Nothing crazy or complicated because of the nature and capabilities of the airplane.

MAN: Would you fly in a full-scale Albatros if given the opportunity?

PS: Lol if I would have the opportunity to fly an Albatros it would be next to impossible because there are not many out there, but the answer is a big fat YES.

MAN: Thank you for taking the time to share these details about your beautiful model, Pedro. We look forward to seeing you and your Albatros on the flightline!

By Debra Cleghorn