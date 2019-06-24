Hangar Login
1/4-Scale AT-6 Texan

Debra Cleghorn
Bet you’ve never seen an AT-6 like this before! That’s because this incredible 126-inch-span aircraft is a prototype for a new CARF-Models offering. Flown by Andreas Gietz, this T-6 is powered by a Moki 250cc 5-cylinder radial engine that sounds magnificent and provides more than enough power (check out those really high-speed passes!). Split flaps, retracts, and a functional sliding canopy are the icing on the cake of this composite model. Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon (aka Tbobborap1 on YouTube) for sharing this terrific video they filmed at the RC show at Weston Park in the UK.

Updated: June 24, 2019 — 5:09 PM
