1/4-Scale Hawker Hurricane
This WW II British flier comes with an interesting backstory. It’s painted as a tribute and in the markings of P/O Gerard Maffett, who was shot down and killed in 1940 during the Battle of Britain by a Messerschmitt Bf 110. This scale Hurricane has a wingspan of 9 feet 10 inches and is powered by a 3W 80cc inline twin engine. Check out the video.