1/4-Scale Hawker Hurricane

Model Airplane News
Featured News, From the Flightline
Comments
1/4-Scale Hawker Hurricane

This WW II British flier comes with an interesting backstory. It’s painted as a tribute and in the markings of P/O Gerard Maffett, who was shot down and killed in 1940 during the Battle of Britain by a Messerschmitt Bf 110. This scale Hurricane has a wingspan of 9 feet 10 inches and is powered by a 3W 80cc inline twin engine. Check out the video.

Updated: February 11, 2023 — 4:01 PM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media ©
WordPress Lightbox