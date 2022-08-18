1/4-scale Morane Saulnier 505

Model Airplane News
Featured News, From the Flightline
1/4-scale Morane Saulnier 505

Powered by a Moki 180cc radial engine, this kit-built beauty took to the sky at Buckminster Warbirds. Builder David Butt says he spent about 4 hours a day for 11 months on this project, and we say it was well worth it! Make sure your sound is on before you hit “play!”

Updated: August 18, 2022 — 2:13 PM



Air Age Media © 2022
WordPress Lightbox