For those who know RC warbirds, the P-47 has always been a fan favorite on the flightline–and this one is no exception, what a beauty! Coming in with a wingspan of 122 inches and a weight of 70 pounds, this is a big fella! Powered by a DLE-170, this warbird not only looks great but sounds great, too. Check out the video!
1/4-Scale P-47 Thunderbolt Beauty!
For those who know RC warbirds, the P-47 has always been a fan favorite on the flightline–and this one is no exception, what a beauty! Coming in with a wingspan of 122 inches and a weight of 70 pounds, this is a big fella! Powered by a DLE-170, this warbird not only looks great but sounds great, too. Check out the video!