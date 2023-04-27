1/4-Scale P-47 Thunderbolt Beauty!

Model Airplane News
Featured News, From the Flightline
Comments
1/4-Scale P-47 Thunderbolt Beauty!

For those who know RC warbirds, the P-47 has always been a fan favorite on the flightline–and this one is no exception, what a beauty! Coming in with a wingspan of 122 inches and a weight of 70 pounds, this is a big fella! Powered by a DLE-170, this warbird not only looks great but sounds great, too. Check out the video!

Updated: April 27, 2023 — 5:01 PM



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media ©
WordPress Lightbox