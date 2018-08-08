10 Biggest RC Planes in the World

When it comes to flying the really big stuff, our RC flying buddies across the pond in the UK have it in spades. From half-scale Fokker triplanes, and a Howard Hughes Racer, and even Russian Space Shuttle and it airborne launch vehicle this video has lots of great footage to satisfy anyone afflicted with the RC giant scale bug. Video courtesy of Viral Maniacs
