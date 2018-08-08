MAN Site membership 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

10 Biggest RC Planes in the World

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
Comments
10 Biggest RC Planes in the World

When it comes to flying the really big stuff, our RC flying buddies across the pond in the UK have it in spades. From half-scale Fokker triplanes, and a Howard Hughes Racer, and even Russian Space Shuttle and it airborne launch vehicle this video has lots of great footage to satisfy anyone afflicted with the RC giant scale bug. Video courtesy of Viral Maniacs

Updated: August 8, 2018 — 9:16 AM
Venom Fly 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2018
WordPress Lightbox