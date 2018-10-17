MAN Site membership 900x250
18-Foot Junkers Ju 188 Bomber

Gerry Yarrish
Finally, after seven years of building and planning this awesome giant scale WW2 German bomber took flight on October 6, 2018! Actually, one of three RC models being built at the same modeler’s club, this 1/4-scale Junkers Ju 188 was built and is owned by Franz Obenauf.

The Ju 188 has an 18 foot span, weighs 187 pounds and is powered by two Moki 250cc 5-cylinder radial gas engines. The paint job and weathering has been expertly done by Klaus Herold.

Video courtesy of RC Scale Airplanes

MORE DETAILS

Fuselage Length: 12½ ft.

Height at canopy: 40.1 in.

Landing Gear with Tires: 13.7 lbs.

Retract System: Festo air cylinders 35mm diameter (1.8 in.

Wheel Diameter 11.4 in.

Propellers 30.7 in., 3-blade Ramoser

 

Updated: October 17, 2018 — 12:45 PM
