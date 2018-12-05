19-Foot Convair B-36 Peacemaker

In the early years of the Cold War, one strategic bomber, the Convair B-36 Peacemaker was at the forefront of the USAF’s efforts to blunt Soviet aggression.
Entering service in 1948, the B-36 was the primary nuclear weapons delivery vehicle of the Strategic Air Command (SAC) until it was replaced by the jet-powered Boeing B-47 and B-52 bombers in the mid 1950s.
One of the most impressive RC versions of this 6-engined behemoth is Carl Bachhuber’s scratch built 19 foot monster scale bomber. Carl’s B-36 is built to 1/12-scale and has an amazing 230 inch wingspan. It weighs in at approximately 98 pounds and is powered by six Zenoah G-26 gas engines.
Built using traditional balsa and plywood construction, the B-36 uses custom made retractable landing gear built by Robart’s Bob Walker. After years of operation, the B-36 has flown hundreds of flights at dozens of RC events.
Along with other examples from his shop over the years, I photographed this plane and continue to be impressed by Carl’s skill and dedication.
One shot from as low in the grass as possible showed it seeming to wait silently for Jimmy Steward and crew.
Very nice job!
Hi Gerry,
Did you notice the top picture in your article showed the B-36 with 3 engines stopped? The picture was taken many years ago at Dennis Crook’s field. Needless to say I thought the plane was going to eat a field of soybeans.
Kind regards,
Carl
I remember in the early 50s flights of 3 to 6 of these flying overhead during the Cleveland Air Show. The sound could be felt in my entire body. I never appreciated just how big they were, until I got to Chanute AFB, and saw the one on static display by the base post office!