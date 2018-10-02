Flight Journal Veterans day 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

19-foot RC Caproni Bomber

Gerry Yarrish
Featured News
1 Comment
19-foot RC Caproni Bomber

The hit of the Dayton 2018 WW I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous was the amazing RC 1/4-scale Italian Caproni Bomber built and flown by Greg Hahn of New Castle Indiana. The recent WWI Dawn Patrol Rendezvous drew dozens of impressive giant scale WW I aircraft both full size and RC, and the star of the radio control show was the Caproni.

Designed and scratch built by Greg over a two year period, his model was inspired by the full-size aircraft on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force just across the field at Wright Patterson AFB where the event was held. With a wingspan of over 220 inches, Greg’s gigantic biplane bomber is powered by three gasoline engines. Video by Ken LaRock in NMUSAF Public Affairs-Public Domain

Updated: October 2, 2018 — 3:14 PM
Venom Fly 600x120
Digital Downloads 600x120



1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Mott

    Would not want to be the rear gunner! GREAT JOB on it, Love the inflight shots.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Air Age Media © 2018
Assign a menu in the Right Menu options.
WordPress Lightbox