19-foot RC Caproni Bomber

The hit of the Dayton 2018 WW I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous was the amazing RC 1/4-scale Italian Caproni Bomber built and flown by Greg Hahn of New Castle Indiana. The recent WWI Dawn Patrol Rendezvous drew dozens of impressive giant scale WW I aircraft both full size and RC, and the star of the radio control show was the Caproni.

Designed and scratch built by Greg over a two year period, his model was inspired by the full-size aircraft on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force just across the field at Wright Patterson AFB where the event was held. With a wingspan of over 220 inches, Greg’s gigantic biplane bomber is powered by three gasoline engines. Video by Ken LaRock in NMUSAF Public Affairs-Public Domain