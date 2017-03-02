Hyperion 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!
Hobbico Rise Vusion V2 600x120
FPV/Photodrone 600x120

Flying Boat with 12 Four-Stroke Engines

Debra Cleghorn
Featured News, Scale, Video Posts
16 Comments
Flying Boat with 12 Four-Stroke Engines

Built and piloted by Michael Bräuer, this impressive scratch-built plane has a 16-foot wingspan and weighs in at 132 pounds, and it’s powered by twelve (12!) O.S. .62 4-strokes. This 1/10-scale Dornier DO-X is done up in 1929 Lufthansa livery was designed. The model has Futaba servos, fiberglass engine cowls and retracts and that its top speed is 59mph. The sound those 12 powerplants make is incredible, and the video shows how well the model flies. Thanks to RCScaleAirplanes for taking this video at the Bruchsal Air Show in Germany.

Updated: March 2, 2017 — 10:33 AM

16 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Fred Schrank

    Awesome, but I’d rather see it in water operations!

    Reply
  2. Randy Wallace

    A great scale model that’s very impressive Love it and the sound is awesoms, Randy W.

    Reply
  3. Drew Modic

    +1, Yeah, It would be awesome to see it taxi in the water or land.That is a beautiful airplane .

    Reply
  4. Bruce Y

    Gorgeous awesome and yes it does have an incredible sound I would like to see it also have the option of true to life water landings

    Reply
  5. Rich Uravitch

    Very impressive project; kudos to Herr Brauer!

    Reply
  6. Al BLair

    WOW, enough said.

    Reply
  7. Noal Johnston

    Very impressive project. congratulations for a job well done!

    Reply
  8. Larry Strange

    THAT IS AWESOME AND I LOVE IT

    Reply
  9. Edward

    Wunderbar

    Reply
  10. larry Van Deusen

    that is a thing of beauty,

    Reply
  11. Alicia Russell

    There are not enough adjectives to describe how sweet this ship sounds…

    Reply
  12. Ross

    The great thing about so many engines is that a single failure would have minimal effect. There would have to be a couple of outboard engines fail on the same side before it would become an issue, and even then, not a major one.

    Reply
  13. Ian Wismayer

    Loved it! Want to see it at our annual Float Fly this June at Christie Lake Conservation Park. What a wish! Burlington Radio Control Modellers.

    Reply
  14. Chris Davis

    SuhWEET! Congrats on an awesome build! My lap comp. couldn’t do it justice, but feeding that vid through the home surround system was worth it! Looks like a great flyer. Will it float too? I so want to see that! Or do I? Not sure my bank account can handle that assault,

    Reply
  15. Melvin Knutson

    Awesome project and so well done and flew so beautifully! congratulations!!
    I can’t even imagine all the effort that went into this airplane. Thank you
    for sharing!

    Reply
  16. James E Mueller

    I would like to see how all those engines are started.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
For all Licensing, Permissions, Awards and Reprint requests please contact our official partner Wright's Media for more information. Please note that Wright's Media is the only authorized company that we’ve partnered with for materials and assets. Wright's Media contact: airage@wrightsmedia.com or (877) 652-5295.
WordPress Lightbox Plugin