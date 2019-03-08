Log In
Gerry Yarrish
Often the connectors for our servos can come undone during flight and this can lead to lose of control. A simple way to prevent this is to simply form an overhand knot in the two wire leads and then plug the connectors together. This relieves any stress that might pull the connectors apart.

Updated: March 6, 2019 — 8:51 AM
