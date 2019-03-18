Fiesler Fi 156 Storch

Used throughout World War II, the Fieseler Fi 156 Storch was a two-place observation airplane with a 46-foot 9-inch wingspan and a gross weight of 2,780 pounds. It was powered by a 240hp Argus As 10 V8 engine and had a range of 240 miles. Tje Storch would climb at 945 feet per minute and had a service sealing of 15,090 feet.The 55-inch-span model uses conventional wood construction and is 37.5 inches long. The model requires a 5-channel radio and has functional flaps. It features plug-in wings and has a fuselage hatch. No tools are required for assembly or battery access. With its large flaps and a flying weight of only 21 ounces, the Storch’s slow flight speed and short-field performance are exceptional.

