26 RC Plane Trends That Died!

Are these trends that died or are you keeping any of these alive? This list has everything from supercharged 4-stroke and fuel-injected glow engines to snap roll switches on a transmitter and other RC related items you may have long forgotten about. Check the video and let us know what you think!
Some comments – #1 Hobbico – totally agree. #3 Hi-Starts – this is still popular. And very rarely does anyone get hurt. #6 Funfly 3Ds – this type of aircraft are still fun. And they are not designed to do everything, only 3D flying. #11 Diesel engines – these engines actually were very popular in 40s and 50s. #19 – Trainers with no Ailerons – the idea was never for the aircraft to “self level”. The dihedral in the wing made the model more stable and easier to fly. #24 – Prop Jets – these models were flown as planes that look like jets, enough said. #25 RC Forums – not everyone is a Facebook member and many of the sites listed are still very active. Understand the opinions above are my own, but obviously many facts in the video were misleading or just not true.