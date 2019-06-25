Get ready to fall in love with this micro model! From Horizon: Bold and immensely talented, Ernst Udet helped to close WWI as Germany’s second-highest scoring ace with 62 victories. Internationally accepted as the finest fighter of the era, one particular Fokker D.VII he flew boasted an inspirational color scheme designed to honor his sweetheart and taunt all in the sky who challenged him. The FlyZone® ultra-micro Fokker D.VII RTF beautifully replicates the historic masterpiece with an RC version that’s ready-to-fly and engineered so that even novice pilots can reenact missions indoors and fly daring patrols in backyard spaces.

The FlyZone® Fokker D.VII is a scale ultra-micro WWI model that’s fully factory-assembled and includes everything you need to fly right in the box. Engineered to be lightweight, its overall construction makes it possible to replicate intricate scale features, and deliver flight performance that’s ideal for enjoying small spaces like a gymnasium or large backyard. It excels at slow speed flight by offering docile characteristics and impressive maneuverability with simple three-channel control. In wide-open spaces, barrel rolls and loops are well within its capability. The electric power system recreates performance that’s better than scale with amazing efficiency for a tiny LiPo battery so light that it holds in place with magnetic contacts. The charger for the battery is built into the included transmitter that broadcasts on glitch-free 2.4GHz radio technology.